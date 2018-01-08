© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Murphy: Infrastructure Now ‘Tall Order’ Thanks To GOP Tax Cuts

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 8, 2018 at 10:53 AM EST
bridgemaintenanceinfrastructure_apstevehelber_180108.jpg
Steve Helber
/
AP
Traffic makes it way across the Robert O. Norris bridge as workers continue maintenance work in Topping, Va., in October.

Infrastructure development is one of the items on the GOP’s congressional agenda this year. But Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says it’s going to be difficult to find the money to fund it.

Murphy says reaching a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure development is a tall order because the GOP gave too much federal revenue away in tax cuts for the wealthy.
 

“We shot ourselves in the foot with this tax bill because we need more money and now we have less money.”
 

Murphy says that’s going to make it a difficult discussion between Democrats and Republicans.
 

“Ultimately we are all going to have sit down have a real conversation about infrastructure finance and nobody is going to be happy with it because it’s going to involve higher gas taxes, tax increment financing, lots of stuff that makes everyone uncomfortable.”
 

Republican congressional leaders say infrastructure development is still on their agenda following their retreat with President Donald Trump in Camp David over the weekend.

Murphy was speaking to a group of local realtors in Fairfield just before the GOP retreat. The Democrat is holding forums with Connecticut residents to hear how they are being affected by the recently passed Republican tax overhaul.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma