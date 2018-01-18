© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Survey: 40 Percent Of Long Island Millennials Live With Parents, Relatives

WSHU | By Nicola Shannon
Published January 18, 2018 at 11:13 AM EST
millennials_apcarrieantlfinger_180118_0.jpg
Carrie Antlfinger
/
AP
Andrea Ledesma, left, talks with her mother, Cheryl Romanowski, at Classic Slice pizza restaurant, where Ledesma works. Ledesma, 28, says her parents owned a house and were raising kids by her age. Not so for her, even though she has a college degree.

A new survey finds that four out of 10 young adults on Long Island live with relatives. That’s 10 percentage points higher than it was in 2004.

The Long Island Index, a project of the Garden City-based Rauch Foundation, conducted a survey of 1,400 Long Islanders between the ages of 18 and 34. It found that 41 percent live with parents or other relatives, and 71 percent are looking to move off the Island in the next five years because of housing costs.

Starting wages for college graduates are often too low to afford rent on Long Island. The survey found that many millennials have moved to southern states where the cost of living is lower.

Directors of the Rauch Foundation say Long Island needs more housing options, including downtown rentals, to keep the millennial population. The survey also shows that more Long Islanders are in favor of lifting restrictions on rentals in private homes. 

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandhousingMillenials