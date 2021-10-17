-
DREAMers and those displaced by Hurricane Maria piled into U.S. Representative Jim Himes’ office in Bridgeport on Tuesday. They want Himes to push…
Connecticut college students joined more than 1,000 peers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to demand that Congress pass a Dream Act, legislation which…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said on Monday there’s hope that Congress will pass legislation protecting so-called Dreamers before the…
During her sophomore year at Southern Connecticut State University, Cinthia Perez and her younger brother dropped out. They decided to work full-time…
A group of students who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children are pressuring Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy to take executive action to make…
Supporters of Dream Act legislation say they were “set up”, when a hastily arranged vote on the bill in the Senate chamber late Monday led to the…
The Dream Act is dead for now in New York State, after the State Senate voted down the measure that would have granted college tuition aid to the children…
New York Assembly Democrats approved the Dream Act, a bill to give college aid to the children of undocumented immigrants. They urged the Senate to follow…