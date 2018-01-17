Connecticut Police K-9 To Receive Body Armor

Connecticut State Police announced that their K-9 German Shepherd Brutus will now have his own protective vest.

He’s the fourth state police dog to receive body armor.

Each vest can weigh up to about five pounds and is valued at almost $2,300.

The money for Brutus’ vest came from private donations, with help from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a non-profit that helps law enforcement get this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K-9 partners.



Brutus is trained in all aspects of patrol, including evidence recovery, handler protection, tracking, criminal apprehension and obedience.