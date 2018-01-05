Sessions Fills U.S. Attorney Posts On LI, Manhattan

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed 17 new interim federal prosecutors across the country, including two who will oversee the New York City and Long Island districts.

Sessions named Richard Donoghue as interim chief federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York and Geoffrey Berman for the Southern District of New York.

Donoghue had previously taken part in the Justice Department’s war against street gangs on Long Island. He will be in charge of all federal criminal litigation on Long Island, as well as Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

Berman had worked as a prosecutor for the Southern District and will now lead that office, which includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester, and several Hudson Valley counties.

The appointments are temporary, but the prosecutors could be named permanently as Sessions fills the vacant slots.