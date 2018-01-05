© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Sessions Fills U.S. Attorney Posts On LI, Manhattan

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published January 5, 2018 at 8:57 AM EST
sessions_apcarolynkaster_180205.jpg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington in December.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed 17 new interim federal prosecutors across the country, including two who will oversee the New York City and Long Island districts.

Sessions named Richard Donoghue as interim chief federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York and Geoffrey Berman for the Southern District of New York.

Donoghue had previously taken part in the Justice Department’s war against street gangs on Long Island. He will be in charge of all federal criminal litigation on Long Island, as well as Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. 

Berman had worked as a prosecutor for the Southern District and will now lead that office, which includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester, and several Hudson Valley counties. 

The appointments are temporary, but the prosecutors could be named permanently as Sessions fills the vacant slots. 

