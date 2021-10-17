-
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed 17 new interim federal prosecutors across the country, including two who will oversee the New York City…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is sending the State Police into Suffolk County to combat the MS-13 gang.As part of a joint task force with the FBI and the…
A Long Island community is on edge as it mourns the death of four teenage boys. Police found the bodies of Jorge Tigre and Michael Banegas last week near…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions specifically cited gang violence on Long Island as he called for enhanced border security and immigration reform.At a…