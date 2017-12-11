© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Islanders And NYC FC Present Dueling Plans For Belmont Development

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 11, 2017 at 3:35 PM EST
nycfcislanders.jpg
Julie Jacobson, left photo, and Michael Dwyer, right photo
/
AP
A Toronto FC midfielder takes a shot against a New York City FC midfielder at an MLS soccer game in July. The Boston Bruins play the New York Islanders at an NHL hocker game in Boston in December.

The two proposals for the redevelopment at Belmont Racetrack on Long Island were unveiled at a public hearing over the weekend.

Both the New York Islanders and New York City FC, a soccer club partially owned by the New York Yankees, have put in bids to develop the parts of the site.

The Islanders would like to build an 18,000-seat year-round arena, along with a 250-room hotel and what it calls an “innovation center.”

NYC FC has proposed a 26,000-seat soccer arena, and 400,000-square feet of retail.

Neither proposal included a price tag.

The Islanders say they want to move to Belmont from the Barclay’s Center. NYC FC is looking for a site in the five boroughs. The Belmont site is literally on the Queens/Nassau border.

The Empire State Development Corporation has not indicated when it will decide on the winner.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSportsNew York IslandersNYC FCBelmont Racetrack
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
