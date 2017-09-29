Long Island Enters Race For Amazon HQ2

Nassau and Suffolk County officials came together on Thursday to pitch three sites on Long Island as a potential site for Amazon’s second headquarters. They join a long lists of suitors, including Connecticut.

Nassau and Suffolk County Executives Ed Mangano and Steve Bellone proposed Heartland Town Square in Islip, Belmont Park in Elmont, and Brookhaven Airport as potential candidates to be included in New York’s proposal to Amazon.

Amazon says it wants a location that offers a large labor group, reasonable housing costs and easy access to mass transit.

Amazon will pledge a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs over the next 20 years to the municipality that it chooses to house its new headquarters.

The deadline to submit proposals will be on October 19.