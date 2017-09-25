© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island 'Underwater' Mortgages Reach 8-Year Low

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 25, 2017 at 11:20 AM EDT
housing_apmichael_conroy.jpg
Michael Conroy
/
AP

The number of Long Island homeowners that are “underwater,” that owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth, has reached an eight-year low.

A report by California-based data firm CoreLogic, finds that about 31,000 homes on the Island, or about 5.5 percent, are underwater.

The last time that number was below 6 percent was in the summer of 2009.

In 2013, the percentage of homes that had mortgages for more than they were worth was about 10 percent.

Analysts say the biggest factor in the decline is rising home prices.

In Connecticut, the latest figures from CoreLogic found that 9.9 percent of homes are underwater statewide.

Long Island NewsLong Islandhousing
