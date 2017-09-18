© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Hopes To Grow Tourism...With A Little Help From NYC

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 18, 2017 at 11:28 AM EDT
statueofliberty_apbebetomatthews_170918.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP

Long Island and New York City are teaming up to try to lure more foreign tourists.

Discover Long Island, the official tourism agency of Nassau and Suffolk Counties, will work with NYC & Company, its New York City counterpart, to lure tourists from Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia to Long Island as part of their New York visit.

Two-thirds of Long Island visitors come from the Northeast. Officials want more foreign visitors because they tend to stay longer and spend more money.

Discover Long Island says tourists spent almost $5.6 billion dollars on Long Island in 2016.

This is the first time the two agencies have worked together.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandTourism
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan