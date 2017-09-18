Long Island Hopes To Grow Tourism...With A Little Help From NYC

Long Island and New York City are teaming up to try to lure more foreign tourists.

Discover Long Island, the official tourism agency of Nassau and Suffolk Counties, will work with NYC & Company, its New York City counterpart, to lure tourists from Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia to Long Island as part of their New York visit.

Two-thirds of Long Island visitors come from the Northeast. Officials want more foreign visitors because they tend to stay longer and spend more money.

Discover Long Island says tourists spent almost $5.6 billion dollars on Long Island in 2016.

This is the first time the two agencies have worked together.