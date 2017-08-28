Sen. Murphy Makes Common Cause With Trump Administration On ‘Buy American’

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says he’s working with the Trump administration on new “Buy American” legislation despite his strong disagreements with most of President Trump’s policies.

But he says he’s found something in common with the President’s administration when it comes to ensuring that the U.S. Department of Defense buys U.S. goods and services.

“Despite the fact that I’m often in the media criticizing them, they have been very open to having meeting after meeting with me working on the BuyAmerican.Gov idea.”

Murphy’s BuyAmerican.Gov legislation would establish a website that would provide a centralized, searchable online hub for the public to look up whenever the Defense Department seeks a waiver from having to buy American made goods and services.

“The administration is very open to this idea. We are working with them to get their support for the legislation and to build Republican Senate support for it.”

Murphy was speaking recently to a group of small defense manufacturers from the Waterbury, Connecticut, area. He told them if his bill is passed, it will help Connecticut manufacturers win federal contracts and strengthen the state’s defense industrial manufacturing base. He says in the past 10 years, the Pentagon has spent close to $200 billion on manufactured goods made by foreign companies.