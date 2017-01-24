© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sen. Murphy Reaches Out To Trump On 'Buy American'

WSHU | By Lea Trusty
Published January 24, 2017 at 2:08 PM EST
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy
Steve Helber
/
AP
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in January.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wants President Donald Trump to enforce “Buy American" laws to ensure federal agencies purchase American-made goods when distributing contracts.

Murphy calls it a serious issue, which he highlighted during a recent visit to government contractor Platt Brothers in Waterbury.

“While I was at the company today, the Army notified Platt Brothers that they would be awarding that contract to a European company. That makes no sense. And that contract is worth over $100,000.”

Murphy has sent President Trump a list of potential executive actions he could take to better enforce Buy American laws. Those include a Buy American government watchdog and a government-wide audit of purchases.

Connecticut NewsChris MurphyConnecticutDonald TrumpBuy American