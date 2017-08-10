High School Football Player Dies On Long Island

A high school football player on Long Island is dead after a freak accident during a strength and conditioning drill.

16-year-old Joshua Mileto was carrying a log over his head with teammates at the Sachem East High School campus in Farmingville when the log slipped and hit him on the head.

Mileto was rushed to Stony Brook Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other players were injured.

Grief counselors are at the high school, and Suffolk County Police have opened an investigation into the accident.

While state regulations prevent high school practices before August 14, teams are allowed to hold non-mandatory conditioning camps over the summer.