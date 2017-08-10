© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

High School Football Player Dies On Long Island

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 10, 2017 at 4:25 PM EDT
sachemeast_apfrankeltman_170810.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
A sign points to Sachem East High School in Farmingville, N.Y. where police say log fell on a teenage football player's head, killing him on Thursday.

A high school football player on Long Island is dead after a freak accident during a strength and conditioning drill.

16-year-old Joshua Mileto was carrying a log over his head with teammates at the Sachem East High School campus in Farmingville when the log slipped and hit him on the head. 

Mileto was rushed to Stony Brook Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other players were injured.

Grief counselors are at the high school, and Suffolk County Police have opened an investigation into the accident.

While state regulations prevent high school practices before August 14, teams are allowed to hold non-mandatory conditioning camps over the summer.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSportsYouthFootball
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan