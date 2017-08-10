Brookhaven National Lab To Cut Jobs

On Long Island, Brookhaven National Laboratory plans to cut its workforce by 6.5 percent within the next few months.

Lab officials say that the staff reduction is not related to proposed cuts in President Trump’s budget, but an opportunity to reduce costs.

The buyouts would be offered to support staff, and the lab hopes to cut 175 jobs.

Officials tell Newsday that if buyout offers are not accepted by August 24, layoffs are possible.

Brookhaven National Lab currently has 2,700 employees.