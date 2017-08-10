© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Brookhaven National Lab To Cut Jobs

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 10, 2017 at 11:25 AM EDT
Brookhaven
Courtesy of Brookhaven National Laboratory
/
The central campus of Brookhaven National Laboratory in 2013. The National Synchrotron Light Source II, under construction, is at bottom, right. The 3.8-kilometer circumference ring of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider is in the distance at top, left.

On Long Island, Brookhaven National Laboratory plans to cut its workforce by 6.5 percent within the next few months.

Lab officials say that the staff reduction is not related to proposed cuts in President Trump’s budget, but an opportunity to reduce costs.

The buyouts would be offered to support staff, and the lab hopes to cut 175 jobs.

Officials tell Newsday that if buyout offers are not accepted by August 24, layoffs are possible.

Brookhaven National Lab currently has 2,700 employees.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
