Bridgeport Says Goodbye To Bluefish, City To Renovate Stadium For Concerts

2017 is apparently the last season for Bridgeport, Connecticut’s baseball team, the Bluefish. The city announced it’s converting their home park, called the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, into a concert venue.

The Bluefish have played in Bridgeport for 20 years. They’re the winning-est team in the Atlantic League, which is an independent baseball league – not major or minor.

In fact, they’re currently leading in their division. But Bluefish owner Frank Boulton certainly made it sound like this is the end of the Bluefish in a statement saying he was proud of the team’s 20-year run.

The city says it’s redeveloping Harbor Yard as an amphitheater and working with Live Nation, a global concert booking company that puts on shows by acts like Jay-Z and U2. The project’s developer says the amphitheater will open in 2019 and will host 29 concerts a year.