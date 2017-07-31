4 a.m. Last Call Gives Mass. Casinos Advantage In New England

New legislation allowing Massachusetts casinos to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. gives them a competitive advantage over gambling facilities in several neighboring states.

With approval from regulators, the Bay State could allow casinos to serve booze several hours later than any other New England state with legal gambling.

Casinos in Connecticut and Rhode Island must stop selling alcohol at 2 a.m. on weekends, and 1 a.m. during the week. In Maine, they can serve until 1 a.m.

The change in Massachusetts aligns it with New York, which also has a 4 a.m. last call at casinos.

