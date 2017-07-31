© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

4 a.m. Last Call Gives Mass. Casinos Advantage In New England

WSHU | By Sean Teehan/NEPR
Published July 31, 2017 at 11:03 AM EDT
People playing the slot machines at the Plainridge Park Casino.

New legislation allowing Massachusetts casinos to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. gives them a competitive advantage over gambling facilities in several neighboring states.

With approval from regulators, the Bay State could allow casinos to serve booze several hours later than any other New England state with legal gambling.

Casinos in Connecticut and Rhode Island must stop selling alcohol at 2 a.m. on weekends, and 1 a.m. during the week. In Maine, they can serve until 1 a.m.

The change in Massachusetts aligns it with New York, which also has a 4 a.m. last call at casinos.

This report comes from the New England News Collaborative, eight public media companies coming together to tell the story of a changing region, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

