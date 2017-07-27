© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Nassau D.A. Fires Investigator For Alleged Interference In Corruption Probe

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published July 27, 2017 at 12:28 PM EDT
heroinsingas_apmikebalsamo_170405.jpg
Mike Balsamo
/
AP
Acting Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas motions over packets of heroin piled on her desk in Mineola, N.Y., in 2015.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas reportedly fired a veteran investigator who she accuses of interfering with the Oyster Bay public corruption probe.

Michael Falzarano was fired last month. Sources tell Newsday that Falzarano is accused of talking to a target of the probe and trying to interact with investigators in an attempt to collect information.  

He was not assigned to the case.

The corruption probe led to the indictment of Supervisor John Venditto and six other people last month. They have pled not guilty.

Falzarano, who had worked for the DA’s office for over a decade, denies the accusations and plans to challenge his firing.

