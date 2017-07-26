© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Construction To Begin On New Nassau Police Facility

WSHU | By Cosette Nunez-Valarezo
Published July 26, 2017 at 10:59 AM EDT
Construction could begin later this year on a new multi-million dollar facility for the Nassau County Police Department in Garden City.  

Nassau County has issued plans to move ahead for the construction of a three-story training academy and intelligence center. Access will also be provided to Nassau Community College students for its criminal justice program.

The price tag, initially $40 million, is in the bidding process.  

Construction is expected to take two years and is being paid for with a combination of taxpayer money, donations and asset-forfeiture funds.  

