Construction To Begin On New Nassau Police Facility

Construction could begin later this year on a new multi-million dollar facility for the Nassau County Police Department in Garden City.

Nassau County has issued plans to move ahead for the construction of a three-story training academy and intelligence center. Access will also be provided to Nassau Community College students for its criminal justice program.

The price tag, initially $40 million, is in the bidding process.

Construction is expected to take two years and is being paid for with a combination of taxpayer money, donations and asset-forfeiture funds.