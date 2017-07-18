© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

LIRR Derailment Suspends Morning Service

WSHU | By Ian C. Schafer
Published July 18, 2017 at 3:23 PM EDT
lirr_apricharddrew_170718.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
A passenger boards a Long Island Rail Road train in New York's Penn Station.

The MTA’s “Summer of Hell” continues after an early morning derailment on the Long Island Rail Road’s Long Beach line suspended service temporarily.

MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota says that no one was injured when a slow-moving train car came partially off the tracks while being repositioned in the train yard, blocking access to the main rail line.

“This morning’s situation is not something that we expected to happen, but we know anything is possible when you run a railroad. And so we had alternatives available to be able to work with each and every one of the folks who needed to come into the city.”

Partial service was restored later, and the MTA rerouted trains and provided buses in order to get commuters to the city. But officials advised commuters to use the Far Rockaway branch or stations further down the line from the derailment if possible.

