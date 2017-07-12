Senate Republicans Approve Funding For LIRR Third Track

New York State Senate Republicans have approved funding for the long-proposed third track of the Long Island Rail Road between Floral Park and Hicksville.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan announced on Tuesday that the Senate would sign off on the nearly $2 billion project.

Two weeks ago, the authorization bill was withdrawn by Governor Andrew Cuomo after Flanagan threatened to kill it over concerns by residents of Floral Park and New Hyde Park over traffic and noise.

Governor Cuomo and proponents of the third track say it will ease delays and bring economic growth to Long Island.

The project will also include elevated grade crossings, renovated stations and an updated signal system at Penn Station.