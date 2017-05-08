Hartford Archdiocese Announces Church Closures, Parish Mergers

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford has announced a major consolidation plan, saying it will merge 59 parishes across three counties and close 26 buildings.

Archbishop Leonard Blair made the announcement on Sunday.

The archdiocese currently oversees 212 parishes in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties. The new plan is expected to reduce the number of parishes to 127 by June 29. The church anticipates shrinking further – to 85 pastorates by 2027.

Some churches may be repurposed into youth centers or homeless shelters.

The archdiocese began working on a consolidation plan last spring due to factors such as a declining number of priests and lower attendance at Masses.