Connecticut News

Mayor Ganim Appealing Campaign Finance Rule

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 20, 2017 at 9:56 AM EDT
ganim_apjessicahill_170420.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
State Sen. Tony Guglielmo, R-Stafford, talks with Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim inside the Hall of the House at the State Capitol prior to Gov. Malloy's budget address in Hartford in 2016.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, the mayor of Connecticut’s largest city, is considering a run for governor in 2018, but he might not be able to receive public funds because he’s a convicted felon. A state election panel is considering Ganim’s case.

Ganim served as mayor of Bridgeport from 1991 to 2003, when he was convicted on corruption charges. He spent seven years in prison. In a surprise comeback, he was re-elected to his old post in 2015. Earlier this month, Ganim asked the state’s Elections Enforcement Commission to reconsider a 2013 rule blocking felons from getting public financing. They’re expected to make a decision by June 21.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy announced last week he won’t run for a third term in 2018.  Ganim, who’s a Democrat, says he hasn’t decided whether or not to seek higher office.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
