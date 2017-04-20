Mayor Ganim Appealing Campaign Finance Rule

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, the mayor of Connecticut’s largest city, is considering a run for governor in 2018, but he might not be able to receive public funds because he’s a convicted felon. A state election panel is considering Ganim’s case.

Ganim served as mayor of Bridgeport from 1991 to 2003, when he was convicted on corruption charges. He spent seven years in prison. In a surprise comeback, he was re-elected to his old post in 2015. Earlier this month, Ganim asked the state’s Elections Enforcement Commission to reconsider a 2013 rule blocking felons from getting public financing. They’re expected to make a decision by June 21.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy announced last week he won’t run for a third term in 2018. Ganim, who’s a Democrat, says he hasn’t decided whether or not to seek higher office.