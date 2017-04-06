Newtown School Board: Trump Should Acknowledge Sandy Hook Shooting

The school board in Newtown, Connecticut, wants Donald Trump to acknowledge the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Trump has praised a radio host who claims the shooting was a hoax. The board sent Trump an open letter in February asking him to repudiate that claim.

The letter says the town has been hurt by the viciousness of people who deny the shooting took place. At least three people have been arrested for harassing parents who lost children in the shooting.

Before the election, Trump appeared on a radio show hosted by Alex Jones, who has pushed numerous unfounded conspiracy theories about the shooting as well as dozens of historical events, including 9/11 and the Oklahoma City bombing. Trump said Jones had an amazing reputation.

The letter asks Trump to acknowledge the reality of the shooting and remove his support from people who claim it didn’t happen. Trump has not responded.

A spokesperson did tell the Columbia Journalism Review that Trump has been clear that the nation is united in confronting hate and evil.