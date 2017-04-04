Mangano Touts Economy In State Of The County Address

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano delivered his annual State of the County Address at the newly refurbished Nassau Coliseum on Monday.

Mangano’s address covered issues ranging from veteran homelessness to the water quality in the Long Island Sound, but he focused on the revitalization of Nassau County’s economy since taking office in 2009.

He touted the 25,000 new jobs created in the last year and the long awaited renovation of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is set to open on April 5.

“So in the past, in the old Coliseum for all those years, you paid the utility bill, you paid for the seats, the scoreboard, paving the parking lot, that all came out of your pocket. No more. No more.”

The address also highlighted the changing tactics in dealing with drug addiction through education and treatment.

“Together we are overcoming the stigma of drug abuse in families and in societies. All you should know is that you’re not alone, the only shame in addiction is not seeking help when help is available.”

Mangano made no mention of the federal bribery charges he is currently facing. He pleaded not guilty last October.