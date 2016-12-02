© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Trauma Training Program Launched In L.I. School Districts

WSHU | By Chris Leelum
Published December 2, 2016 at 7:52 AM EST
traumatraining_apmichaelbalsamo_161202.jpg
Michael Balsamo
/
AP
Colby Rowe, a paramedic educational coordinator for Stony Brook University Hospital's Trauma Center, shows how to apply a tourniquet during a training session for Stony Brook University administrators and security staff on Tuesday in Stony Brook, N.Y.

Stony Brook University Hospital has launched survival training for officials in school districts across Long Island on how to handle injuries in the event of a shooting.

Paramedics and doctors from the hospital’s trauma center are offering a course called B-Con, or Bleeding Control for the Injured. Colby Rowe, Stony Brook Hospital trauma center’s educational coordinator, says it’s designed to teach bystanders how to keep a victim alive until medical professionals arrive.

“It’s really to save anybody and stop bleeding that could be life threatening. It doesn’t have to be from a mass casualty incident, but it could save one person who happens to cut themselves maybe on a piece of glass in the school,” Rowe says.

Courses have already been taught in districts such as Riverhead, Hampton Bays and Shoreham. The training is a part of a broader initiative called the Stop the Bleed Campaign, created by the Department of Homeland Security after the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings. 

