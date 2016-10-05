Pop-Up Gallery Adds Music, Art To Hamptons Film Festival

With the Hamptons International Film Festival starting on Thursday, an arts group hopes to bring together festival goers and local residents at a “pop-up gallery” in Sag Harbor.

Kris Gruen is musical curator for the Patron Hosts Art and Music Lounge that will be set up at the Monika Olko Gallery. He says the goal is to provide an informal artistic space and “create an intimate relationship between festival goers, local folks living in that area, and artists that were there for the festival.”

Gruen says it will allow those without credentials to be a part of the festival.

Patron Hosts is a philanthropic organization whose members donate lodging in their homes to the filmmakers, writers and actors during art, film and music festivals.