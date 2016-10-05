© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Pop-Up Gallery Adds Music, Art To Hamptons Film Festival

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published October 5, 2016 at 10:27 AM EDT
Courtesy of Hamptons International Film Festival
With the Hamptons International Film Festival starting on Thursday, an arts group hopes to bring together festival goers and local residents at a “pop-up gallery” in Sag Harbor.

Kris Gruen is musical curator for the Patron Hosts Art and Music Lounge that will be set up at the Monika Olko Gallery. He says the goal is to provide an informal artistic space and “create an intimate relationship between festival goers, local folks living in that area, and artists that were there for the festival.”

Gruen says it will allow those without credentials to be a part of the festival.

Patron Hosts is a philanthropic organization whose members donate lodging in their homes to the filmmakers, writers and actors during art, film and music festivals.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan