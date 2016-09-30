Armor Health Threatens To Pull Out Of Nassau Jail

The controversy between the Nassau County jail and its medical care provider continues. Armor Correctional Health Services says it will leave the jail early next month unless the county meets a list of conditions.

In a letter obtained by Newsday, Armor says it wants the county to pay for its services in full within 30 days, indemnify it against any future malpractice claims and stop talking about it in the media.

Five inmates have died in Armor’s care since they won the county jail contract in mid-2011. The State Commission of Correction has concluded that the medical care provider supplied deficient care in connection with those five deaths.

County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement that Armor is obligated to provide health care at the jail under its contract terms with the county.

Sheriff Michael Sposato tells Newsday there is no backup plan in place should Armor walk out early.