Judge To Hear Emergency Appeal In Martins’ Bid To Move Election Day

A federal judge will hear an expedited appeal next week filed by State Senator Jack Martins to move the election to replace Representative Steve Israel in Long Island’s 3rd Congressional District to December.

Written arguments will be submitted on Wednesday by Martins, and his potential Republican primary opponent Philip Pidot. Pidot was removed from the primary ballot in June after Martins challenged his signatures. A state judge ruled that Pidot should have been on the ballot, and ordered a new primary for October 6.

Martins lost a federal appeal last week to have the general election moved to December 6.

On Tuesday a federal appeals court denied Martins’ effort to stop absentee ballots in the primary from being sent out pending the appeal to move the election.

Martins says that by having the election just 32 days after the primary, armed forces members will be denied the right to vote. He also says a short general election will give an advantage to his opponent Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Suozzi says Martins is just trying to get off a ticket headed by Donald Trump.