Long Island News

Judge To Hear Emergency Appeal In Martins’ Bid To Move Election Day

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 7, 2016 at 3:03 PM EDT
N.Y. State Sen. Jack Martins, R-Mineola, speaks during a Senate Standing Committee labor hearing on the Fast Food Wage Board in 2015 in Albany, N.Y.

A federal judge will hear an expedited appeal next week filed by State Senator Jack Martins to move the election to replace Representative Steve Israel in Long Island’s 3rd Congressional District to December.

Written arguments will be submitted on Wednesday by Martins, and his potential Republican primary opponent Philip Pidot. Pidot was removed from the primary ballot in June after Martins challenged his signatures. A state judge ruled that Pidot should have been on the ballot, and ordered a new primary for October 6.

Martins lost a federal appeal last week to have the general election moved to December 6.

On Tuesday a federal appeals court denied Martins’ effort to stop absentee ballots in the primary from being sent out pending the appeal to move the election.

Martins says that by having the election just 32 days after the primary, armed forces members will be denied the right to vote. He also says a short general election will give an advantage to his opponent Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Suozzi says Martins is just trying to get off a ticket headed by Donald Trump.

Long Island NewsLong IslandSteve IsraelDonald Trump2016 ElectionPhilip PidotJack MartinsTom Suozzi
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
