L.I. Doctor Pleads Not Guilty In Oxycodone Case

A Nassau County doctor has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally distributing oxycodone to patients over a three-year period during which time two died from overdoses.

Dr. Michael Belfiore was first charged in 2014 for prescribing oxycodone six times without a legitimate medical need to an undercover Nassau County detective. At that time, he was released on $500,000 bond.

Belfiore was in court Tuesday to face a superseding indictment and was charged with a total of 29 counts of illegally distributing oxycodone.

Federal prosecutors say Belfiore wrote about 5,000 prescriptions for 600,000 pills between 2010 and 2013. Belfiore, who is still allowed to practice, can’t prescribe opioids as part of his bail conditions.

Belfiore was the eighth doctor arrested on Long Island as part of an opioid prescription crackdown.