Billy Joel Joins Cuomo On N.Y. Breast Cancer Motorcycle Ride

On Monday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hit the road alongside music icon Billy Joel in a statewide motorcycle ride to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Cuomo will begin the ride Monday morning in Kings Park on Long Island.

Along the way, Cuomo is poised to sign legislation that expands access to breast cancer screenings. The legislation compels 210 hospitals to expand hours when mammograms are offered and requires insurance companies to eliminate deductibles and co-pays for the screening and other diagnostic tests.

Cuomo’s girlfriend, Food Network star and breast cancer survivor Sandra Lee will also join the ride.

They'll travel into Manhattan and then head upstate, ending in New Paltz.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in New York.