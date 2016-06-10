Belmont Stakes Is Big Business For L.I.

The 148th running of the Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, and County Executive Ed Mangano says the race is a boon for Nassau.

“We expect the Belmont Stakes has about a $10 million economic impact to our great county.”

Mangano says the race impacts more than the area around Belmont Park, with hotels deep into Suffolk County being booked for the weekend. Kristen Jarnagin, president of the Long Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, agrees.

“I hope that residents don’t underestimate the electricity that happens on an international and national stage when people are watching Long Island. It’s really positive publicity and exposure that we can never purchase.”

Even without a Triple Crown contender this year, authorities are expecting 70,000 people to descend upon the track.