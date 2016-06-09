© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sen. Murphy Introduces School Diversity Bill

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published June 9, 2016 at 1:19 PM EDT
schoolbus_pixabay_160609.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says the U.S. is going backwards when it comes to diversity in schools.

“There are more and more schools that are racially and economically isolated today, and the worst of it is in Connecticut. We’re the most affluent state in the nation, and we have one of the most racially and economically segregated schools. And it’s just unjustifiable.

On Thursday Murphy said he will introduce a new bill that would set up a fund to help state and local efforts to desegregate schools and close the achievement gap. The fund would support programs like hiring and training new teachers and expanding transportation resources for school choice programs.

Murphy made the announcement during a forum in Washington, D.C. It was organized by the federal Education, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development Departments.   He said communities have to transform housing and transportation if they want to overcome segregation in their school systems.  

“One of the things that keep schools segregated is these living patterns, which separate white families from black families from Hispanic families.”   

Murphy says diversity in schools would help reduce the economic and racial isolation that exists in places like Hartford and Bridgeport. 

Chris Murphy Education Connecticut achievement gap School Diversity School Choice
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
