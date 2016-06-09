Sen. Murphy Introduces School Diversity Bill

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says the U.S. is going backwards when it comes to diversity in schools.

“There are more and more schools that are racially and economically isolated today, and the worst of it is in Connecticut. We’re the most affluent state in the nation, and we have one of the most racially and economically segregated schools. And it’s just unjustifiable.

On Thursday Murphy said he will introduce a new bill that would set up a fund to help state and local efforts to desegregate schools and close the achievement gap. The fund would support programs like hiring and training new teachers and expanding transportation resources for school choice programs.

Murphy made the announcement during a forum in Washington, D.C. It was organized by the federal Education, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development Departments. He said communities have to transform housing and transportation if they want to overcome segregation in their school systems.

“One of the things that keep schools segregated is these living patterns, which separate white families from black families from Hispanic families.”

Murphy says diversity in schools would help reduce the economic and racial isolation that exists in places like Hartford and Bridgeport.