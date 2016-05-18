L.I. Police Step Up Search For Knife-Wielding "Donut Robber"

Police on Long Island are looking for the man they have dubbed “the Donut Robber,” who has robbed 15 donut and convenience stores since March.

He has struck twice in the last two days, robbing a Dunkin' Donuts in North Valley Stream and a 7-11 in Westbury.

Nassau County police say in every robbery the suspect walks into the store, displays a kitchen knife and demands cash. Nobody has been hurt.

He has hit seven Dunkin' Donuts, two 7-11s, two Subway sandwich shops, and two Carvels in Nassau County, plus two Carvels in Suffolk County.

In a press conference, Nassau Police say capturing the robber has become their number one priority, and they have ramped up patrols around small food shops and convenience stores.