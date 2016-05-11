Lightning Strikes Twice As L.I. Man Wins Lottery Again

A Long Island man has won a $1 million scratch-off prize from the New York State Lottery for the second time in four years.

Bruce Magistro of Lindenhurst was stunned as he scratched off the “$1,000-a-week-for-life” ticket and saw he had hit the jackpot. He won for the first time in 2012.

“I couldn’t…I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that I hit two times.”

His son, Nick Mayers, says there was a higher power involved. Most of the money from the first win was used to pay his mother’s medical bills. Bruce received his check two years to the day that she died.

“Yeah, she had lung cancer. She fought for 3 ½ years. Today is two years since she passed away. Yeah, this is definitely a gift from her to him.”

The 48-year-old construction worker says he plans to continue working. He will split the jackpot with his family.