MTA: 80% of LIRR Trains Ready For Morning Commute, Metro-North Service Restored

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says almost all mass transit services will be running in time for the morning rush hour, including nearly 80 percent of the Long Island Rail Road.

New York City subways, buses and Metro-North Railroad service have been restored and will be operating on a normal schedule Monday with some cancellations.

Seven of LIRR's 12 branches will be fully operation by 5 a.m. Monday. Those branches are the Port Washington, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Babylon and Greenport.

Partial service will also be offered on the Montauk branch as far as Speonk.

Service is still suspended on the Hempstead, West Hempstead, Far Rockaway and Long Beach branches as crews continue to dig out from the blizzard that brought two feet of snow in some areas.

Update: 4:00 pm

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority say they hope to have Long Island Rail Road back up and running by the Monday morning commute.

The MTA issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying that many of the railroad's yards are still buried in more than two feet of snow from this weekend’s snowstorm, and tracks are still impeded by some stranded trains and frozen switches.

Metro-North trains have been up and running as of Sunday afternoon.

Updated 8:04am :

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says a travel ban instituted during this weekend's snowstorm has been lifted.

Cuomo announced Sunday that the ban barring non-emergency motorists from being on the roads was lifted at 7 a.m.

The travel ban covered all state and local roads in New York City, the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway and the Port Authority's Hudson River crossings.

The governor says full service to the above-ground portions of the Metro-North, Long Island Rail Road and city subway systems will be restored gradually, as equipment and crews are put into position.

Cuomo says the MTA will restore bus, subway and regional railroad service as conditions warrant throughout Sunday.

The governor declared a state of emergency Saturday throughout New York City and its suburbs during the storm that moved through the area with high wind and heavy snow.