Cuomo Takes To TV In Defense Of New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got involved in the rhetoric of the GOP debate, appearing on three morning TV news shows to defend New York against disparaging remarks made by Republican candidate Ted Cruz in a debate.

Cuomo is siding with Donald Trump over Ted Cruz, after the Texas Senator and Presidential candidate derided “New York values” during a heated exchange with native New Yorker Trump in the debate on Fox Business News. Cuomo was on CNN and MSNBC’s Morning Joe to defend the state and city.

“It was anti American,” Cuomo said. “It wasn’t just anti New York.”

Cuomo said Cruz is a hypocrite, and should apologize. The interviews come as Cuomo faces heavy criticism for cutting key programs to New York City in his budget. The reductions are viewed as part of an ongoing feud with New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio.