Long Island News

Cuomo Takes To TV In Defense Of New York

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 15, 2016 at 2:41 PM EST
cuomo_1_13.jpg
(AP Photo/Mike Groll)
/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got involved in the rhetoric of the GOP debate, appearing on three morning TV news shows to defend New York against disparaging remarks made by Republican candidate Ted Cruz in a debate.

Cuomo is siding with Donald Trump over Ted Cruz, after the Texas Senator and Presidential candidate derided “New York values” during a heated exchange with native New Yorker Trump in the debate on Fox Business News. Cuomo was on CNN and MSNBC’s Morning Joe to defend the state and city.

“It was anti American,” Cuomo said. “It wasn’t just anti New York.”

Cuomo said Cruz is a hypocrite, and should apologize. The interviews come as Cuomo faces heavy criticism for cutting key programs to New York City in his budget. The reductions are viewed as part of an ongoing feud with New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoDonald TrumpTed Cruz
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt