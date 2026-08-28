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Review finds it ‘highly unlikely’ Brown could have prevented shooting, but finds gaps in security

Ocean State Media | By Jeremy Bernfeld
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT
Flowers laid by mourners rest at a memorial on the Brown University campus for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.
Rose Wheeler/Ocean State Media
Flowers laid by mourners rest at a memorial on the Brown University campus for the victims of the December mass shooting. Credit: Rose Wheeler/Ocean State Media

An after-action report called for strengthening security and response planning

An external review of Brown University’s handling of the mass shooting in December found it “highly unlikely” that the school could have prevented the tragedy, but also found leaders of the campus police department did not adequately prepare for “an active assailant event.”

Brown University hired Teneo Risk to investigate the school’s response to the December 2025 mass shooting that left two dead and nine injured. The gunman, who evaded capture by police and was eventually found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, also murdered an MIT professor in Massachusetts.

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The school released a summary of the firm’s findings, as well as information gleaned from a consultant’s report on the security of campus facilities, on Friday. It came hours after the city of Providence published a report largely lauding the response by the city’s first responders. The Providence report, commissioned and paid for by the city, concluded the city’s response was “highly effective across all levels of government.” It also identified shortcomings in preparedness, command, communications, public alerts and investigative organization.

The review of Brown’s actions by Teneo Risk “showed areas in which security could have been strengthened,” at the university. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the school added safety measures to campus, including tightening access to buildings and adding security cameras.

The report also found the university lacked enough staff to adequately respond to the crisis, failed to activate its emergency siren, and was unable to quickly get Providence police security footage they sought to identify the gunman.

Brown Chancellor Brian Moynihan and President Christina Paxson released the report in a message emailed to the university community.

“As we continue to mourn the victims and support the recovery of the injured students, we also remain resolute and steadfast in maintaining safety and security at the center of everything we do,” Moynihan and Paxson wrote.

The school replaced the campus police chief at the time of the shooting, Rodney Chatman, with Hugh Clements, a former chief of the Providence Police Department. The school leaders called the appointment of Clements an important step. Brown reached an undisclosed settlement with Chatman.
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New England News Collaborative
Jeremy Bernfeld
Jeremy leads the newsroom at Ocean State Media, helping the team publish more investigative and accountability journalism that matters to Rhode Island and the Southcoast.

Prior to joining Ocean State Media, Jeremy was the director of collaborative reporting at WAMU in Washington, D.C., and founder of Guns & America, an award-winning national reporting project covering the role of guns in American life.
See stories by Jeremy Bernfeld