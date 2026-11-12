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Margaret Glaspy on her latest album, 'I Am Both'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
WXPN

For singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, sometimes the best way to find inspiration is to tune out the noise.

After realizing that spending too much time on her phone and scrolling through social media was getting in the way of her creativity, Glaspy decided to unplug. What followed was a burst of songwriting that led to her latest album, I Am Both.

Today, Glaspy joins World Cafe to talk about reconnecting with her creative instincts, finding inspiration away from screens and why she believes an artist's responsibility is to offer something original. Plus, she performs songs from the new album live.

Set List

  • "Michigan"
  • "Reminder"
  • "I Am Both"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
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Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez