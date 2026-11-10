Mary Gauthier on the song that changed her life

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today.

Mary Gauthier lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this fall, Gauthier put out her 10th studio album: Reckoning. The country singer songwriter talks about Strange Fire by the Indigo Girls.

In a driveway moment, the song spoke to her in a way she couldn't explain. The song was a wake up call for her. It eventually helped her quit a job she felt stuck in, came to terms with her sexuality and led to a road of sobriety.