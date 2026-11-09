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Jesse Malin reflects on his road back to the stage after a stroke

WSHU | By Kimberly Junod,
Stephen Kallao
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:28 AM EST
WXPN

Jesse Malin's new book, Almost Grown: A New York Memoir, is a captivating read.

Malin has been a fixture in New York City's music scene since the '80s, earning praise from artists like Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong and Lucinda Williams, who produced his 2019 album, Sunset Kids.

In his memoir, Malin paints a vivid picture of New York in the '70s and '80s, a city that was rough around the edges and never short on characters.

There are plenty of great music stories along the way, including tales of Malin's lifelong friendship with Joey Ramone. At its heart, it's a story about determination, resilience and joy.

Today, Malin joins World Cafe to talk about his memoir and the spinal stroke he suffered in 2023, which left him paralyzed from the waist down, as well as his long road back to performing live.

He also shares stories from a New York City that no longer exists and reminds us why he'll always be the "mayor" of the East Village.

Set List

  • "Almost Grown"
  • "Hollywood Forever"
  • "Shining Down"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.
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Music World Cafe
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao