Orville Peck on his latest album, 'Mule'

When an artist wears a mask, you might assume there's going to be a certain level of secrecy or distance, right? Like you're getting a persona and not the real person behind it.

But as you'll hear in today's conversation with the famously masked Orville Peck, he's giving us the real him, and he's sharing the story of one of the most turbulent periods of his life on his new album, Mule.

The record is a chronological, deeply vulnerable account of the year Orville got sober. In today's session, he talks about that year, his road to recovery and how his fascination with the idea of the "loner outlaw" has shaped his music.

Set List

"Big Ol' House"

"Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule)"

"Already Gone"

"The Fall"

"The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me"

"War of the Worlds"

"Mule"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.