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Orville Peck on his latest album, 'Mule'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
WXPN

When an artist wears a mask, you might assume there's going to be a certain level of secrecy or distance, right? Like you're getting a persona and not the real person behind it.

But as you'll hear in today's conversation with the famously masked Orville Peck, he's giving us the real him, and he's sharing the story of one of the most turbulent periods of his life on his new album, Mule.

The record is a chronological, deeply vulnerable account of the year Orville got sober. In today's session, he talks about that year, his road to recovery and how his fascination with the idea of the "loner outlaw" has shaped his music.

Set List

  • "Big Ol' House"
  • "Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule)"
  • "Already Gone"
  • "The Fall"
  • "The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me"
  • "War of the Worlds"
  • "Mule"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez