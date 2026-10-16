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For Alabama Shakes, making music together again was like 'riding a bike'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
WXPN

Is there a group of friends in your life you know so well that you can go years without seeing each other, but when you finally get together, you just fall right back into it?

That's kind of how reuniting felt like for Alabama Shakes.

Today, we talk with frontperson Brittany Howard, guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell about getting back together to make their first new album in 11 years, I Must Be Dreaming.

They'll talk about the initial spark that brought them back into the studio, what's changed since their last album, Sound & Color, came out in 2015 and what hasn't changed at all.

Featured Songs

  • "Tea Time"
  • "Hold On"
  • "Time"
  • "American Dream"
  • "I Feel Hope Coming"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez