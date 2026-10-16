For Alabama Shakes, making music together again was like 'riding a bike'

Is there a group of friends in your life you know so well that you can go years without seeing each other, but when you finally get together, you just fall right back into it?

That's kind of how reuniting felt like for Alabama Shakes.

Today, we talk with frontperson Brittany Howard, guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell about getting back together to make their first new album in 11 years, I Must Be Dreaming.

They'll talk about the initial spark that brought them back into the studio, what's changed since their last album, Sound & Color, came out in 2015 and what hasn't changed at all.

Featured Songs

"Tea Time"

"Hold On"

"Time"

"American Dream"

"I Feel Hope Coming"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.