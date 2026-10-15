Bob Mould on Punk Rock, personal change and Sugar's reunion

Bob Mould has been a professional musician for nearly five decades.

His first band was Hüsker Dü, a fierce, massively influential 3 piece from Saint Paul that veered from hardcore punk to alternative and even power pop. They helped create the sounds that became grunge, pop punk and indie rock.

The band broke up in 1988, ending things on pretty bad terms. Then in the early '90s, Mould formed Sugar. Both of these bands were massively influential, impacting acts like the Pixies, Nirvana, Weezer and more.

Sugar reunited last year, for the first time in three decades. They played a few shows, and released new music.

We talked with Bob Mould about being openly gay in the punk scene, sobriety and wrestling. And what it was like to get the band back together reuniting with some of his oldest, and best buds.