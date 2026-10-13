Angélique Kidjo finds hope in music

In a career that's spanned several decades, Angélique Kidjo has, through her music, personified what it means to be a citizen of the world. There's Benin, the country where she was born and raised. And France, where she first started playing gigs. And these days, New York City, the place where she hangs her hat.

What makes Angélique Kidjo's music sound uniquely like Angélique Kidjo? It's partly because she's a musical genius, but it's also because she is a true ambassador. She's one of the most brilliant and delightful people there is.

Earlier this year, Kidjo released Hope!! – it's her first record in five years, and it features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Quavo, Nile Rodgers, and more.

Angélique Kidjo joined us to talk about the new album and what makes her a hopeful person. She also chatted with us about why she moved to France to continue pursuing music and why she dedicated her 4th Grammy award to Afrobeats' artist Burna Boy.