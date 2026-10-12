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Before the Breakthrough: Selena

WSHU | By Miguel Perez
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Maurice Rinaldi/Courtesy of the artist

Dreaming of You, Selena Quintanilla's final studio album, was released in 1995, just months after her tragic death at the age of 23.

In her short life, Selena became a massive star and an icon of Tejano music. Her rise began alongside her family in Selena y Los Dinos, performing in her home state of Texas.

"When Selena y Los Dinos debuted, she sort of felt like the anointed one," says World Cafe producer Miguel Perez.

Each week during Hispanic Heritage Month, for our series Before the Breakthrough, we've been tracing a Latino artist's journey before their big mainstream breakthrough.

For our final installment, we focus on Selena's story and reflect on her enduring legacy.

"She endures because of how heartbreaking it was for her community — not just fans of Tejano music," Perez says, "but for Chicanos in the U.S. who saw this star and saw the potential that she had."

Featured Songs

  • "Dreaming of You"
  • "Muñequito de trapo"
  • "Como la Flor"
  • "Amor Prohibido"
  • "I Could Fall in Love"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World CafeHispanic Heritage MonthLatin Music Month
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez