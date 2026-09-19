Old Crow Medicine Show reflect on 250 years of U.S. history

All year long, you've heard people talking about the United State's 250th anniversary.

It's a celebration, but it's a celebration happening against a backdrop of a country that can feel extremely divided. One that's going through a lot of unrest.

Old Crow Medicine Show have been all over this country playing music through the years, and they share their perspective on it with their new album Union Made, which they made with the 250th in mind.

Frontman Ketch Secor and bassist Morgan Jahnig talk about what they've seen in their travels, their own relationship to America and the role folk music plays in it all. Plus, Old Crow Medicine Show perform live.

Set List

"Howdy Do America"

"Lewis and Clark"

"For What It's Worth"

"Last American Waltz"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.