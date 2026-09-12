Elvis Costello: A life in music

We've got a favorite from the Bullseye archives: the legend Elvis Costello.

Costello grew up surrounded by music. His mother ran the record section of British department store chain, Selfridges. His father was an accomplished working musician. As Costello describes in his memoir, Unfaithful Music and Disappearing Ink, he didn't intend to make music himself, but felt eventually drawn to it.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and record producer has enjoyed a long career, working on his own and collaborating with other musicians like The Specials, Burt Bacharach, Paul McCartney, and Annie Lennox.

Costello is celebrating the 49th anniversary of his debut album My Aim is True. Recently, a five CD box set was released to commemorate the occasion. The release features 104 tracks, with over 50 never-before-heard recordings on it.

When we spoke to Costello, he had just written his memoir: Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink. He talked about his father's career and love of music, what inspired him to write a memoir and who knows him by his legal name: Declan McManus.

A version of this interview originally aired in October of 2015.