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Ryan Bingham earned his cowboy hat

WSHU | By Raina Douris
Published September 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Lots of country singers wear cowboy hats, but Ryan Bingham has really earned his. He spent his teenage years riding bulls on the rodeo circuit. That's where he first started playing guitar for friends, and years later, that background helped land him the role of ranch hand Walker on Yellowstone.

Since signing his first record deal in 2007, Bingham has visited World Cafe several times, released a string of albums and won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for "The Weary Kind," from the 2009 film Crazy Heart.

This fall, Bingham is touring with his backing band, The Texas Gentlemen, in support of his latest album, They Call Us The Lucky Ones. But before hitting the road, he stopped by World Cafe to record a special mini-concert featuring some of his new songs.

Set List

  • "Twist the Knife"
  • "Relevance"
  • "Blue Skies"
  • "Let the Big Dog Eat"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris