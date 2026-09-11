Ryan Bingham earned his cowboy hat

Lots of country singers wear cowboy hats, but Ryan Bingham has really earned his. He spent his teenage years riding bulls on the rodeo circuit. That's where he first started playing guitar for friends, and years later, that background helped land him the role of ranch hand Walker on Yellowstone.

Since signing his first record deal in 2007, Bingham has visited World Cafe several times, released a string of albums and won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for "The Weary Kind," from the 2009 film Crazy Heart.

This fall, Bingham is touring with his backing band, The Texas Gentlemen, in support of his latest album, They Call Us The Lucky Ones. But before hitting the road, he stopped by World Cafe to record a special mini-concert featuring some of his new songs.

Set List

"Twist the Knife"

"Relevance"

"Blue Skies"

"Let the Big Dog Eat"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.