'Life will always flourish': How Madra Salach turned painful history into joy

The session you're about to hear, recorded for our Sense of Place: Dublin series, is one of the most powerful performances I've witnessed as host of this show.

The intensity Dublin band Madra Salach brings to its music is remarkable. When we recorded this session, Madra Salach had just finished a run of three sold-out hometown shows.

You'll also hear our conversation with lead singer Paul Banks about the influence of Irish history and how the past intertwines with the present in the band's music, both in the stories they tell and the instruments they play.

Recorded in front of a live audience at Windmill Lane Recording Studios in Dublin, Madra Salach performs songs from its debut EP, It's a Hell of an Age, as well as a newer cover later in the session.

Set List

"Blue & Gold"

"The Man Who Seeks Pleasure"

"Murphy Can Never Go Home"

"Tunnel Tigers"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.