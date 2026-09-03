© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Life will always flourish': How Madra Salach turned painful history into joy

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
WXPN

The session you're about to hear, recorded for our Sense of Place: Dublin series, is one of the most powerful performances I've witnessed as host of this show.

The intensity Dublin band Madra Salach brings to its music is remarkable. When we recorded this session, Madra Salach had just finished a run of three sold-out hometown shows.

You'll also hear our conversation with lead singer Paul Banks about the influence of Irish history and how the past intertwines with the present in the band's music, both in the stories they tell and the instruments they play.

Recorded in front of a live audience at Windmill Lane Recording Studios in Dublin, Madra Salach performs songs from its debut EP, It's a Hell of an Age, as well as a newer cover later in the session.

Set List

  • "Blue & Gold"
  • "The Man Who Seeks Pleasure"
  • "Murphy Can Never Go Home"
  • "Tunnel Tigers"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod