Dublin band SPRINTS is finding success in a world that's on fire

Welcome to the very first installment of our brand-new Sense of Place: Dublin series! For Sense of Place, you get to join us on a trip to dig into music scenes around the world. When it comes to hotbeds of creativity, it doesn't get much hotter than the capital of the Republic of Ireland.

The birthplace of Oscar Wilde, the home of James Joyce, Thin Lizzy and Sinéad O'Connor, the Fair City has a long history of storytelling. Over the next couple of weeks, you'll hear from a new generation of Dublin artists, starting with our guests today, the band SPRINTS.

SPRINTS formed in 2019, building buzz with a string of singles and EPs, as well as their electrifying live shows, before releasing their critically acclaimed debut album, Letter to Self, in 2024. Last year, they followed it up with their second album, All That Is Over.

For this session, recorded in front of a live World Cafe audience at Windmill Lane Recording Studios, in Dublin, you'll hear a conversation with lead singer and guitarist Karla Chubb and guitarist Zac Stephenson. The band also performs a stripped-down set that's a little different from its usual heavier, four-piece sound.

Thank you to our on-site video production team: Néstor Romero Clemente, Darren McKenna, Luke Brabazon and LightJar.

Set List

"Coming Alive"

"Jackson"

"Literary Mind"

"Up and Comer"

"Desire"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.